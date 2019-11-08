The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says an illegal concrete batching plant assembled over the past months without any permit in a quarry in Gozo is now in full operation in open defiance of an enforcement order. In another story, the newspaper says Planning Authority board member Alfred Pule has resigned to “avoid any doubts or speculation” over a potential conflict of interest involving the developer behind the recently-approved Qala villa application.

The Malta Independent leads with the Planning Authority’s dismissal of the Central Link project appeal saying NGOs will now be taking the matter to court.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party will be voting against the chair appointments of the Communications and Gaming boards.

L-Orizzont says that following Brexit, Malta can serve as alternate base for companies.