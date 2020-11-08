These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news of Joe Biden winning the US presidential elections and notes the victory marks "the end of Donald Trump's dark era".

The newspaper also reports how Enemalta board minutes named a 17 Black-owned firm as the owner of a Montenegro wind farm, before it had bought the project. In another front-page story, the newspaper highlights Health Minister Chris Fearne’s remarks in an interview that case numbers are expected to “rise significantly” in the coming months.

Malta Today report that the majority of people are opposed to locking down the country in response to COVID cases, according to a survey they conducted.

The newspaper also reports how ministers are currently on tenterhooks about a rumoured cabinet reshuffle.

The Malta Independent on Sunday writes that Melvin Theuma is not yet “100% recovered” from a self-harm incident earlier this year and that experts’ report about that incident has not yet been presented in court.

The newspaper also gives front-page coverage to a claim by nurses’ union MUMN that the government is making up “political excuses” for a shortage of flu vaccine shots.

Illum writes that PN MP and Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi spent time at the Hilton in Israel’s Tel Aviv “and Tumas Group paid” for it. The newspaper says an inquiry is under way into irregularities at the Lands Department dating back to Azzopardi’s time in charge.

Il-Mument writes that Robert Abela has yet to speak or act following claims made last week that one of his ministers was involved in a failed attempt to rob a bank years ago. The newspaper also gives prominence to news of Biden’s US election win and to a report about Malta’s 75th coronavirus victim.

Kulħadd writes that 400 people have moved out of the lowest tiers of welfare assistance throughout this year.