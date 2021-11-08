The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with calls for investigations by parliament and the financial authorities after revelations on Sunday that Joseph Muscat was paid thousands of euro from a Swiss company that received millions from Steward Healthcare during the firm’s takeover of the VGH hospitals deal.

The newspaper also reports that a third investigation by the ombudsman into a 2016 police selection process for the promotion of superintendents to the post of assistant commissioner confirmed that the process was vitiated and defective.

The Malta Independent also leads with the calls for an investigation into the former prime minister. It also says the Planning Authority will decide on Thursday on an application for an international school to be set up at the Mtarfa former military hospital.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying the PN wants to protect the rights of all the people. It also quotes broadcaster Peppi Azzopardi saying prisoners are being denied the right to testify freely in an inquiry into the management of the prisons.

L-orizzont leads with an interview with housing minister Roderick Galdes focused on social housing. It also says that graduate Learning Support Educators are having to wait two years before being paid according to their grade.