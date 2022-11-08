The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

All the national papers gave front-page prominence to the funeral of former prime minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici.

Times of Malta leads with a court report in which the Attorney General has been ordered to testify in a case filed by NGO Repubblika. The group is requesting the court annul her decision not to prosecute top officials of Pilatus Bank.

The newspaper also reports on the Mifsud Bonnici funeral.

The Malta Independent also reports on the funeral along with messages from the PL and dignitaries.

l-orizzont leads with Mifsud Bonnici’s funeral and says his love for the poor was not just a political slogan but a personal reality for the former Labour leader.

The newspaper also reports on a parliamentary debate on social housing and the practice of tenants swapping their allocated accommodation.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Nationalist Party accusing the Planning Authority of flouting the law and ignoring its own experts in a series of planning decisions.