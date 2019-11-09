These are the main stories featured in Saturday’s newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that an illegal batching plant had supplied concrete for road works carried out by the Gozo Ministry in Nadur. It also reports on the latest developments in court proceedings of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case as one of the defence lawyers sent copies of an FBI report to a US company in breach of the law.

The Malta Independent leads with a story about the roadworks at Wied Qirda in Żebbuġ, saying that roads agency Infrastructure Malta had consulted with the council on this project. It also reports comments by activist and University lecturer Dr Anna Borg that there is nothing "gentleman-like" about gentlemen's clubs, saying these are places which glorify the sale of women's bodies.

In-Nazzjon gives priority to the current situation at the Magħtab landfill saying Environment Minister Jose Herrera was blaming Wasteserv for the current "disaster". The secondary story marks the 30th anniversary from the fall of the Berlin Wall which is being commemorated today.

L-Orizzont quotes international affairs director of the Customs Department Ian Muscat warning that manufacturing could be the worst hit sector of the Maltese economy because of Brexit. It also reports the Justice Minister saying that a transgender woman who was at the receiving end of hate speech must take legal action herself. The newspaper also gives prominence to the Berlin Wall anniversary.