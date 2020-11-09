The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how building material suppliers have launched legal proceedings against Turkish contractor TACA over unpaid bills of several million euro. It also quotes Archbishop Scicluna saying politicians are responsible for keeping pandemic deaths low.

The Malta independent says the Planning Authority has countered criticism that lack of natural light in homes is due to poor planning. It also says that the Planning Authority is to decide on an ODZ park-and-ride facility to service Mgarr harbour.

L-orizzont reports there were 171 reports of domestic violence, in a month. A new section within the police is receiving an average of five reports a day. The newspaper also quotes the prime minister saying the government opted for investment over austerity when COVID-19 struck.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying no risks can be taken when public health is involved. It also reports how three people died of COVID-19 on Sunday with the grim total rising to 78.