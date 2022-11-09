The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how the attorney general testified behind closed doors in a case instituted by Repubblika over her failure to prosecute Pilatus Bank officials. The newspaper also reports how the daughter of a woman killed when her house collapsed due to neighbouring excavation works, has chosen to forgive.

The Malta Independent also reports about the AG's appearance in court. It also reports that the AFM has taken delivery of its largest patrol boat yet.

l-orizzont focuses on the prime minister's address at the COP27 climate summit, where he underlined Malta's commitment to combat climate change.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the proceedings in court involving the attorney general. It also gives prominence to the death of former parliamentary secretary Tony Abela, aged 66.