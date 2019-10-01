The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how the Council of Europe found that a public inquiry appointed by the prime minister into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia 'does not meet expectations.' It was the council itself which had requested the inquiry.

The newspaper also reports that many state schools have been hit by internet outages that are affecting lessons and preventing teachers from carrying out administrative work

The Malta Independent says Air Malta was among the first airlines to comply with a safety directive for Airbus A320neo aircraft relating to the plane's centre of gravity.

In-Nazzjon points out that while the PN treasurer resigned immediately over a video showing him complaining about lack of access to adult films, Prime Minister Muscat had backed Cyrus Engerer following a conviction that included distribution of porn. The newspaper also gives prominence to a warning by Politico that Malta is in immediate risk of having its financial services blacklisted by the EU.

l-orizzont leads with an agreement announced on Monday which sees the government renting 75 percent of beds in church homes for the elderly.