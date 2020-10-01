The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta carries a feature recalling the victims of COVID-19 in Malta as the world marks International Day for Older Persons.

The newspaper also reports how a gun bought online was addressed to the home of Yorgen Fenech's dead father. In another story it reports how an EU report on the rule of law flagged the lack of corruption convictions in Malta.

The Malta Independent also reports on how the gun was ordered on the 'dark web' and the Malta police were alerted about it by the FBI. In its secondary story, it reports that people may not gather in groups of more than 10 in view of the spread of COVID-19.

In-Nazzjon says the rule of law report issued by the EU was another certificate of failure for the government. It also reports that more than half of PN voters have cast their ballot in the leadership election.

l-orizzont says the GWU has warned employers against abusing of workers and working conditions on the pretext of COVID-19. The newspaper also reports how PN leadership contender Bernard Grech said that when abroad, he says he is Greek because he is ashamed to be Maltese.