The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a contractor has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the migrant worker found lying injured on a Mellieħa road last Tuesday, claiming to have fallen a height of two storeys from a construction site.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports that business giants Gasan have not found a buyer for their shares in the Electrogas power station venture, one year after they expressed their intention to exit the project

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont also lead with a report about the contractor's arraignment.

The Malta Independent also reports on how a Birkirkara complex will be sold to a company that is partly owned by Joseph Portelli for €8million.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to the PN's pledge of granting new fathers 15 days of paternity leave, while in a separate report it says NSO data shows that the government is not addressing poverty.