The following are the top stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says travel time to St Julian’s will be cut, bottlenecks eliminated and traffic in surrounding residential areas reduced in a €70 million project that includes the removal of traffic lights, considerable road widening and the construction of four new tunnels. In another story, the newspaper says the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has insisted on the scheduling and protection of cart ruts discovered during the evaluation of a site of a proposed development in Mtarfa.

The Malta Independent says the European Commission has suggested the setting up of a school where foreign students who do not speak basic English or Maltese are better prepared to join a state school, tackling the bullying problem.

L-Orizzont speaks to businessmen who believe that Brexit can be an opportunity.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party has come up with proposals for wealth to be distributed among everyone.