These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta writes that woodlands and Mellieħa’s Miżieb and Aħrax have been given over to hunters to manage, after the government moved a signing ceremony forward and in secret.

The newspaper also reports on an opinion published by the Venice Commission on Friday in which it welcomed rule of law reforms Malta had introduced but cautioned that adoptation seemed “rushed” and with little consultation.

The Malta Independent leads with a report from the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. The newspaper highlights minister Carmelo Abela’s testimony that it was not his job to order the police to investigate crimes.

In another front-page story, the newspaper writes that a minivan driver who raped an 8-year-old girl has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to the PN’s pre-budget document, which was unveiled by leader Bernard Grech on Friday.

L-Orizzont also focuses on Budget 2021 and dedicates its front page to news of a meeting between the General Workers Union and Prime Minister Robert Abela, during which the GWU argued that authorities had to keep people’s health and the economy both in balance.