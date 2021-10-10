The following are the top stories in Malta' newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that prominent businessman Yorgen Fenech was given privileged access to confidential documents and correspondence for at least three projects and ventures spearheaded by former energy minister Konrad Mizzi. The newspaper also reports that a woman was awarded compensation of €70,000 after being raped while under a care order.

MaltaToday says that as an election looms, the PN is struggling to retain its own support, and Labour could potentially win by 50,000 votes, according to a survey. The newspaper also says that Joe Gerada, former head of the social welfare agency is unaware that social security payments for the agency employees were not made, but he settled his own affairs when he retired.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Labour MP Silvio Grixti was awarded a €37,200 direct order for consultancy work by Transport Malta. It also says plans for a metro network may be extended in the future.

It-Torċa says Monday's Budget is expected to chart a path for economic growth after the resilience shown by the country during the pandemic.

Il-Mument says an early election will be called to mask economic problems. It also reports that the government had projected a deficit of €750 million, but this has grown to €1.6 billion.

Illum quotes a former prison warder claiming that prisons director Alex Dalli had threatened an inmate with a pistol.

KullĦadd says the government will deliver on its promises in Monday's Budget. It also says how at least 15 councilors did not vote for the PN candidate in Gozo in elections for the executive committee of the Local Councils Association.