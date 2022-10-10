The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday

Times of Malta reports that the government is considering private sector involvement in the running of the ferry service between Ċirkewwa and Mġarr. It also reports on the arraignment of two police constables, accused of abducting and assaulting dark-skinning foreigners.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont focus on the arraignment of the two police constables accused of racist attacks on dark-skinned foreigners.

In-Nazzjon reports that €151,158 were raised in a PN fund-raising marathon on Sunday. It also quotes PN leader Bernard Grech expressing concern that there isn't a single government contract without a whiff of corruption.