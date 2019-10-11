The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with HSBC’s announcement on Thursday that it is to close eight branches in Malta. In another story, the newspaper says that parents at a Sliema school have been told not to send their severely allergic children to class with a life-saving EpiPen, because teachers are unable to administer the medicine.

The Malta Independent reports about a court case in which a woman is claiming she was raped by the man she is accused of attempting to murder.

L-Orizzont leads with the General Workers Union’s proposals for Budget 2020.

In-Nazzjon reports about concern for the safety of prisoner Vince Muscat.