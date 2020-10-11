The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

Times of Malta reports that nurses have been instructed not to administer the influenza vaccine from today, prompting warnings from the health minister that this could have potentially fatal consequences.

The newspaper also interviews newly-elected opposition leader Bernard Grech on a host of subjects.

MaltaToday says the Labour Party's polls are at their lowest for many years, with a dip in trust ratings for Robert Abela. Support for Labour is now 40.3% and that for the PN is 30%. In trust ratings, Robert Abela is on 46.6% and Bernard Grech on 30.9%. The newspaper also says that Abela is trying to lure Miriam Dalli back to politics in Malta, but she is refusing to budge from the European Parliament.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the president of the Chamber of Advocates saying that court delays are nothing compared to what they were in the past. The newspaper also interviews Melanie Abela, wife of minister Carmelo Abela, who is recovering after a brain tumour operation.

It-Torċa says a new facility at Hal Far will house officers who will focus on the seizure of assets derived from crime. In a separate story, the newspaper quotes the chairman of the Ozo Group asking who will replace foreign workers if they are removed from Malta.

Il-Mument quotes new Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying there is renewed courage and enthusiasm for the PN to recover and become the people's choice. The newspaper also gives prominence to the PN's call for the declaration of a health emergency as new COVID-19 cases hit 100 on Saturday.

KullĦadd reports that there were renewed signs of an economic update in August.

Illum quotes Jason Micallef, chairman of the Valletta Foundation, warning that businesses will fail early in the New Year is Christmas activities are not allowed to be held in the capital.