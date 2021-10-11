These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how Enemalta has, over the past days, avoided using the Sicily-Malta interconnector during peak hours as energy prices across Europe remain sky-high.

The newspaper also reports that Finance Minister Clyde Caruanais is expected to announce a separate mechanism to compensate society’s most needy for the rising cost of living.

The Malta Independent reports that while vibrations will be felt during metro excavations, according to the Transport Ministry none will be felt during train operations.

L-Orizzont refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Sunday promised a realistic budget "for the people".

In a separate piece, it reports on how a property owner who, due to old rent laws, received only €884 in rent instead of €63,000, has been awarded €39,000 in compensation.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said a PN government would provide a better future for the younger generations.