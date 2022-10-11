The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with the arraignment of the third constable suspected to have abducted and assaulted migrants. It also reports comments by the prime minister that food couriers are to be assured a minimum wage.

The Malta Independent headlines testimony by former prime minister Joseph Muscat, who told a court that not even his harshest critics had ever said he was involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. It also reports that a court has dismissed a request by St Albert College for an injunction to stop industrial action.

L-orizzont reports that the tunnel under a section of the Rabat road has started to be used. It also says that Malta's 'digital inclusivity' has been lauded by the EU.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a PN call for the government to publish the full text of the presidential pardon granted to Melvin Theuma,