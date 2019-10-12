These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that Deutsche Bank has decided to stop offering correspondent banking services to all Maltese banks, as part of a broader de-risking exercise.

The newspaper also reports on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s insistence that he will “no longer comment” about mystery Dubai company 17 Black.

The Malta Independent reports that EU Commissioner-designate Helena Dalli has insisted that abortion will remain a Member State issue and that a pro-life website misquoted her when it wrote that she had promised to open up Malta to abortion.

L-Orizzont leads with news that OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri won a libel case against The Malta Independent, with the court saying that freedom of expression “is not a limitless licence to tarnish someone’s reputation”.

In-Nazzjon cites global reports into competitiveness and banking which both had Malta decline down the rankings last year.