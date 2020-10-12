The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the Malta Institute of Accountants has resolved to clamp down on members who, through direct or indirect involvement in cases of alleged improper behaviour, bring the profession into disrepute.

The newspaper also reports on the small protest held in Mizieb on Sunday over the government's agreement with the hunters' federation for the management of two woodlands.

The Malta Independent focuses on Sunday's political speeches, with the prime minister having said there are no plans to close the airport because of COVID-19.

L-Orizzont reports that a 35-year-old American who on Sunday was accused of stalking a woman in Malta, allegedly sent her 14,000 emails. It also reports on concerns by freight transport companies over the lack of progress for a trade agreement between the EU and the UK.

In-Nazzjon focuses on a fund-raising marathon held on Sunday by the Nationalist Party and comments by Bernard Grech.