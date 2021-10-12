The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday. As expected, the front pages are dominated by the budget speech, delivered on Monday.

Times of Malta says this was a social budget that lay the ground for a general election.

Similarly MaltaToday says this was a social budget, and Robert Abela toyed with the PN over his election plans.

The Malta Independent says the budget struck a balance between economic growth and the environment.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN reaction to the budget, saying it is 'for today only' in that it lacks vision.

L-orizzont says this was a strong and fair budget, echoing the reaction of the General Workers' Union.