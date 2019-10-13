The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a reduced sentence may be offered to one of the accused in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, in return for information. The newspaper also reports that almost half of state schools do not have first-aiders.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the Health Ministry and Steward Healthcare are silent on missed milestones and associated penalties. It also says most organic waste is ending up in landfills since it is not suitable for composting.

MaltaToday says the police have launched a probe into clients of law firm Chetcuti Caruana, which is at the heart of controversy after comments about alleged close contacts with ministers. The newspaper also reports that the salaries of Maltese teachers are below the European average. Last week the Education Minister said they were on a par with Italy and Frence and higher than in Greece.

It-Torca focuses on a big increase in the use of the bus service. It also reports that a model wants to change people's perception of people with disabilities.

Il-Mument says the people expect serious investment, solutions and a clear vision in the Budget, due to be presented on Monday.

Illum, under a picture of Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, says the American University of Malta should first show results, then build dormitories.