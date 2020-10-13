The following are the top stories in the newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that Justice Minister Aron Farrugia has described the government's deal with the hunters' federation on the management of woodlands as justified. The newspaper also reports that Malta has submitted its final report as it seeks to avoid greylisting in the wake of the MoneyVal report.

The Malta Independent leads with the decision by the nurses' union to withdraw directives which stopped nurses from administering the flu jab. It also says that an evaluation is taking place into whether students are being deprived of educational services.

L-orizzont reports that Health Minister Chris Fearne has not excluded a reduction in quarantine for COVID-19, based on new scientific evidence. It also reports that two eligible candidates for a casual election to fill Joseph Muscat's old seat in parliament have not submitted a nomination.

In-Nazzjon's lead is about a meeting held on Monday between Opposition leader Bernard Grech and the University Students' Council. It also reports how the MUT has demanded new measures to contain COVID-19 by Thursday.