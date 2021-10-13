The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta gets the views of economists on the government's target to slash the budget deficit by half in a year and finds that the target could be hit as strong economic growth is achievable. The newspaper also reports on an application by the Degiorgio brothers to have court proceedings against them over the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia annulled.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to remarks by the health minister that the government's agreement with Steward Healthcare had not been changed. It also says that the reaction to the budget has been generally positive, although there was also some criticism.

In-Nazzjon says the budget lacks sustainable planning for the future. It also says the price of industrial diesel has gone up by 7c per litre, just 24 hours after the budget speech which promised no tax increases.

l-orizzont quotes an economist saying social and environmental policies were given priority in the budget.