The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reveals that Prison director Robert Brincau is to be charged in connection with an argument in Għadira in August when, it is being claimed, he pointed a gun at a man. The newspaper also reports the PN has handed the Commission against Corruption an email which raises suspicion of corruption in the granting of the contract for the Marsa flyover project.

The Malta Independent leads with concerns by the Equality Commission over assaults on foreigners by members of the police. It also says that the health minister has promised that a childcare centre at Mater Dei Hospital will be reopened.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the Budget should address the people's needs. It also says that the Commission against Corruption has started investigating the Marsa flyover contract.

L-orizzont quotes Magistrate Joe Mifsud saying in court that during his long stay in hospital, he better learned to appreciate life from conception to death.