The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

The Times of Malta reports Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as saying that there will be no tax hikes in Monday’s budget speech. In another story, the newspaper says that according to the St Julian’s mayor, the village core was “under siege” from development. A photo on the front page refers to a story inside about a judicial protest filed by Rabat residents over lack of safety in George Borg Olivier Street, which was re-opened to traffic this weekend, sending clouds of dust into the air.

The Malta Independent quotes the Energy Ministry as saying that the fate of the fuel tanks in Birżebbuġa was still being discussed. In another story it says that surveying works in Xgħajra were unrelated to land reclamation.

L-Orizzont leads with a story about Monday’s budget, quoting Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as saying that it will be one that ensures sustainability. In another story, it says 176 migrants were rescued in two separate rescue missions and were now awaiting a safe port to receive them.

In-Nazzjon reports that Freeport workers were receiving a lower take-home pay after the company drastically reduced overtime. In another story, it says there were high expectations for the budget to address difficulties families were facing.