The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta quotes Keith Schembri’s lawyers saying that an inquiry had found “no proof” of kickbacks on the sale of passports, but the State Advocate (SA) said the inquiry had highlighted “other issues” that required investigation. The newspaper also reports that Adrian Delia has turned down an offer to form part of Bernard Grech's shadow cabinet.

The Malta Independent leads with the prime minister's claim that Malta has started to earn the trust of international partners.

MaltaToday says Miriam Dalli is expected to accept co-option to parliament, leaving her post as an MEP.

In-Nazzjon highlights a meeting which Opposition leader Bernard Grech had with the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. Grech said the tourism operators should not be burdened with problems brought about by the government.

L-orizzont leads with an interview with Melanie Abela, wife of minister Carmelo Abela, who had recovered from a brain tumour operation. She said a post-op support group is needed. The newspaper also says the government is not ruling out an extension of the length of time a person may be kept under arrest in certain circumstances. A call in this sense was made earlier by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi.