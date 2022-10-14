The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

All newspapers lead with an article on how police officers allegedly tasered sleeping migrants, threw stones at one after beating him, and threatened another with a penknife, warning: “today we were nice... but next time”.

Separately, Times of Malta reports that a proposed legal reform seeks to shut the door on criminals attempting to use delay tactics in court.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by FAA which said it had successfully challenged the application of a cafe that, had it been allowed to be developed, would have set a precedent.

In-Nazzjon reports that the government does not want to launch an internal investigation into the Marsa flyover project.

L-orizzont publishes a report on the dynamics of the local labour market.