The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how the man convicted of the fatal stabbing of businessman Hugo Chetcuti was jailed for life. It also reports how a series of spoof calls led the police and Enemalta personnel to the homes of an MP and a journalist in the middle of the night.

The Malta Independent quotes the finance minister saying there is no reason why the Zonqor campus of the American University of Malta and the Imwadar Park should overlap. It also quotes a geologist asking why Malta has given up on oil and gas exploration.

L-orizzont leads with how COVID-19 has made life more difficult for young cancer patients who cannot see their siblings.

In-Nazzjon says the government has continued to defend Konrad Mizzi despite his second no-show before the Public Accounts Committee.