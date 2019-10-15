The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The front pages are dominated by the Budget, presented on Monday.

Times of Malta says this was a Budget 'with a social soul' and it was not the last Budget of Joseph Muscat's premiership. The newspaper explains the Budget speech in a special supplement.

The Malta Independent says this was the government's 'greenest Budget yet'.

In-Nazzjon quotes Adrian Delia saying the Budget will not solve any of the problems which the government itself created.

l-orizzont says this was the government's 'strongest ever' Budget. It was a wise Budget for a fairer society.