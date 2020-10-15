The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with the record of 111 new COVID-19 cases found on Wednesday. It also reports how a man on Wednesday admitted to killing his Dutch girlfriend two years ago.

The Malta Independent quotes a survey saying that 85% believe the government vouchers system helped them and the economy get by.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a PN call for a public inquiry into the power station contract. It also says the government has lost control over COVID-19 as the number of new cases reaches new heights.

L-orizzont says this was the worst COVID-19 week in Malta. It also reports how Keith Schembri's companies are to have an independent administrator to help them survive after having had a freezing order on their assets imposed.