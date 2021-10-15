These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Friday.

Times of Malta reports that an Ombudsman investigation found former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar to have led a “defective” selection process for the promotion of assistant commissioners in 2016.

The newspaper also reported that 32 migrants who were detained on board four tourist boats last year are suing the state for alleged breach of fundamental rights.

The Malta Independent also reports on the breach of fundamental rights case, while in a separate piece it says Transport Malta will be split into three authorities.

L-Orizzont leads its front page with news that Malta has surpassed the European average of employment.

In-Nazzjon carries three articles on its front page. In one it reports that the Opposition leader has called for an urgent meeting with the Broadcasting Authority, while in a second piece it reports that Bernard Grech has met MCAST students.

The newspaper also refers to a PN pledge to refund overpaid ARMS bills.