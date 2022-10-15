Dramatic news from court that George and Alfred Degiorgio pleaded guilty to murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia dominates the front pages of all local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta dedicates its entire front page to the news - "Degiorgio brothers admit to killing Daphne Caruana Galizia" - and notes that four people have now admitted guilt for their role in the 2017 murder.

The Malta Independent also reserves its front page for the story, writing that the brothers will each serve a 40-year prison sentence.

L-Orizzont writes that the Degiorgios received “40 years prison each”. It also makes space on its front page to report that a pet nutrition firm is to invest €8m in a new factory at the San Ġwann industrial estate.

In-Nazzjon writes “Degiorgio brothers admit” and gives prominence to PN leader Bernard Grech’s reaction to the news. Grech said that the PN would continue to insist on “the entire truth” being brought to light.