The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by one of Daphne Caruana Galizia's sisters, two years after the journalist's car bomb murder. The newspaper also reports how the Appeals Court on Tuesday rejected a request for production of the hospitals deal documents.

The Malta Independent says Europol is still working with the police on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation. It also quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna saying the trade unions are being invited to reopen talks on a new mechanism to calculate the cost of living.

In-Nazzjon recalls the Caruana Galizia murder with a large picture of the scene of the car bomb. It also says that the Constitutional Court has declared three ministers as suspects to have broken the criminal law. On the Budget, it says many families still have to see how to make ends meet.

l-orizzont says economists have greeted the 2020 Budget. In its secondary story, it says the Mayor of Valletta is among those in favour of the old opera house being roofed.