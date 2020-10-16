The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent give prominence to the three year anniversary of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia with a photo that recalls the murder on their front pages.

In its top story, Times of Malta reports how Europol had threatened to walk away from the Caruana Galizia murder investigation in 2019 unless action was taken to arrest self-confessed murder middleman Melvin Theuma.

In a separate article, the newspaper meanwhile refers to an index that has ranked Malta highest for the fragility of its biodiversity and ecosystems.

The Malta Independent leads its front page with an article on how the government COVID-19 vouchers injected €52.6 million into the economy.

It also quotes Chamber of Commerce's president David Xuereb who on Thursday said that if Malta did not learn anything from the Moneyval audit, it would be missing out on a great opportunity.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to PN leader Bernard Grech's virtual meeting with the European People's Party's president Donald Tusk. In a separate article, it refers to Thursday's record of 112 new COVID-19 cases.

L-orizzont quotes Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri who on Thursday called for more enforcement to help curb the spread of the pandemic. It also refers to the government COVID-19 vouchers, saying that more than 81 per cent of the issued vouchers have been redeemed so far.