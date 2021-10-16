These are the leading news articles in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that police officers on Friday seized 45 dogs from a man who a court found guilty of animal neglect this week.

The newspaper also reports that measures for mass events are to be relaxed further as of next week.

The Malta Independent leads with news related to the fourth anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, giving prominence to a Valletta gathering of activists on Friday.

The newspaper also reports the eased restrictions for mass events with prominence.

L-Orizzont leads with a report about an Italian court ruling which found a ship captain guilrty for having returned 101 migrants rescued at sea to Libya.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to PN leader Bernard Grech’s speech on tourism, which he gave to industry stakeholders on Friday. The newspaper also emphasises Grech’s protest against PBS bias, which he drove home during a meeting he held with the head of the Broadcasting Authority.