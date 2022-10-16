The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says one of three policemen who stands accused of abducting and beating foreign nationals entered the force through the back door after failing all his exams and was allowed to take a second resit following one-to-one training.

In another story, the newspaper says Prime Minister Robert Abela believes not enough has been done to help the country heal from the earthquake unleashed by Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to media experts who say that the government’s media reform bills are “not good enough”.

Illum dedicates its front page to the political changes that have been carried out since Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Il-Mument quotes the Nationalist Party saying that investment is needed in new economic niches.