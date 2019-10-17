The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon give prominence to events held on Wednesday to mark the second anniversary since the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that three officials at Mt Carmel Hospital are being investigated for not assigning a nurse to watch over a patient who attempted suicide.

The Malta Independent says there has been an increase of 10 per cent, since 2008, in the number of people at risk of poverty.

In contrast, l-orizzont says the number of people at risk of poverty is decreasing. It, however, devotes most of its front page to the introduction of robotic surgery in Malta.