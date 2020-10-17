The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and l-orizzont all lead with news that masks must from now on be worn practically everywhere outside the home and all bars and clubs must close by 11pm from Monday under new measures intended to

stem the growing spread of COVID-19.

In a separate piece, Times of Malta reports that Electrogas power station investors Mark Gasan and Paul Apap Bologna had signed off on a side deal to pay Yorgen Fenech €2.5 million in fees for “sourcing and organising contractors” and “interfacing with authorities” on the Electrogas project.

The Malta Independent also reported on how minister Edward Zammit Lewis admitted to the public inquiry investigating Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death that he dined, chatted and even went on a boat trip with Yorgen Fenech but said that this was done “in good faith.”

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to Friday's record of 112 new COVID-19 cases, while it also reports on PN's initiative to set up a pandemic action team that will be meeting with stakeholders.