The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspaper.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of as assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who says Malta still lacks the competence or will to prosecute anyone close to political leadership.

In another story, the newspaper says a new study found that a third of prisoners at the Corradino Correctional Facility had a sexually transmitted infection.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports Caruana Galizia’s sister saying that nothing has changed since the inquiry report was published.

Malta Today says the Church had taken a €200,000 short-cut without verifying heirs’ claims.

Illum quotes the Finance Minister saying that Air Malta is expected to register a loss of between €25 million and €30 million.

It-Torċa leads with an apology from the Foundation for Social Welfare Services to the victims of unpaid national insurance.

Il-Mument says Transport Malta has been divided into three as an excuse to employ more people.

Kullħadd leads with a report on the proposed racetrack for Ħal Far.