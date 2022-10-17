The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with claims by Repubblika president Robert Aquilina who on Sunday said he had received more “proof of abuse” committed by the police commissioner and attorney general, as thousands heeded the call to demonstrate for justice on the fifth anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Separately, the newspaper reports that the government will soon table amendments to shorten to one year the stage in criminal trials known as the compilation of evidence.

The Malta Independent also refers to the Caruana Galizia vigil, referring to comments by Roberts Metsola who said at the event that the government still did not respect journalists' work.

The newspaper also reports that the university is waiting for the government's announcement of next year's budget, so that it can proceed with the development of the sports complex.

In-Nazzjon marks five years from the assassination of Caruana Galizia on its front page, referring to comments by Bernard Grech to PN supporters on Sunday.

L-orizzont meanwhile quotes prime minister Robert Abela who on Sunday told party supporters he was determined there would not be a repeat of the Caruana Galizia murder.