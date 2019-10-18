The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday:

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon give prominence to the deal struck on Thursday between the UK and the EU over Brexit, which was later endorsed by EU leaders attending a summit in Brussels.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that Maltese offshore holdings are believed to have reached a staggering €5.2 billion – the joint highest rate in the EU in terms of the size of the economy.

The Malta Independent quotes a union official as saying that the Education Ministry was ‘taking advantage of educators’. In another story, it says 100,000 litres of oil derived from the feeding process at fish farms was collected and sold by operators.

L-orizzont says the FBI was prepared to help Maltese investigators probing Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination. In other stories it quotes an interview with the CEO of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services on violence of children towards their parents and another story quoting a paedophile saying that the only thing he regretted was being jailed.

In-Nazzjon says a man of Maltese descent planned a terror attack in Melbourne, Australia.