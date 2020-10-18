The Sunday Times of Malta and Malta Today lead with a story they have collaborated on saying Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Vince Muscat’s family was offered hush money in a bid to stop him from further implicating the alleged suppliers of the bomb used to assassinate the journalist.

In another story, The Sunday Times of Malta says the European Commission is mulling opening legal proceedings against Malta over its controversial ‘golden passports’ scheme.

Malta Today also says that a week of record COVID-19 cases has raised alarm.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to prostitution and sex trafficking survivors who say that full decriminalisation would be a disaster for Malta.

Illum quotes the head of the Nurses’ Union saying that some 50 operations are being cancelled daily because of the situation at the Intensive Therapy Unit.

Il-Mument says Prime Minister Robert Abela is acting in a state of panic.

It-Torċa says there is a 28.8% difference in support for the leaders of the two main political parties.

Kullħadd says the economy has grown 5% at a time of crisis.