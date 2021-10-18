These are the leading news articles in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article about how former PN candidate Frank Psaila was promised a job at Tumas Group if his bid for a seat in the European Parliament failed.

The newspaper also reports that Lamin Jaiteh, the migrant worker who was seriously injured on a construction site and then abandoned on a Mellieha road, has been discharged from hospital.

The Malta Independent reports that an application for an Attard garden centre on 7,500 square metres of ODZ land will be heard on Tuesday.

The newspaper also makes reference to Jaiteh's discharge from hospital on Sunday.

L-Orizzont leads its front page with an article on how the number of people serving a life sentence in prison has increased to 12.

In-Nazzjon publishes two articles on its front page with both news items referring to Opposition Leader Bernard Grech's reaction to the government's budget, which is set for today at 6.30pm