These are the leading articles in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports on a European Commission report which found that Malta loses a far higher share of its GDP to international tax evasion than any other EU member state.

The newspaper also highlights Economy Minister Chris Cardona, who denied ever asking a fellow cabinet member to help Paceville mogul Luke Chetcuti obtain a beach concession for St George’s Bay.

The Malta Independent reports on a dispute between teaching unions and education authorities, with the Union of Professional Educators saying LSEs are not being given their due.

The newspaper also gives prominence to figures from a World Bank report which suggest that a quarter of all Maltese live outside of Malta - the highest percentage across the EU.

L-Orizzont focuses on the personal story of a woman who has learnt to live with bouts of panic attacks and anxiety.

In-Nazzjon looks at Brexit, with a UK-EU deal set to be voted on by Britain’s House of Commons. The newspaper also reports on a climate emergency debate in local parliament and which PN MPs say the government is spinning to its benefit.