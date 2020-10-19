The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with data from an audit carried out by Deloitte that a total of 1,378 people who teach English in language schools risk losing their jobs if the sector is not given assistance.

In a separate piece, the newspaper refers to an announcement by the Prime Minister during a political activity in Mdina that the government’s Budget measures will include a fresh round of spending vouchers.

The Malta Independent refers to the same Deloitte audit but instead focuses on an estimated net loss in economic activity of €88 million. It also reports that 142 new COVID-19 cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who said that the party will be taking action where the government does not.

The newspaper also pays tribute to PN MP Frederick Azzopardi, who on Saturday died aged 71

l-orizzont refers to a forecast by the International Monetary Fund which claims that Malta's economy will be among the most resilient in Europe. It also refers to comments by Abela that the government will be launching another round of vouchers.