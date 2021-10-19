These are the leading news articles in local newspapers this Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s parliamentary reply to the budget.

The newspaper also reports that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà and the Home Affairs Ministry have rejected the conclusions of two investigations by the ombudsman which found that the process used to promote assistant commissioners in 2016 was “defective”.

The Malta Independent also leads with a report on the Opposition leader’s Budget speech before parliament.

In a secondary front-page report, the paper also gives prominence to comments by Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović who called on the government to decriminalize abortion, put an end to migrant pushbacks, and to fully implement the recommendations of a public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

L-Orizzont leads its front page with an article on how figures released in the recent budget show that Italians had overtaken British citizens as the leading source of tourist arrivals last year.

The paper's front page also features a report on how the Council of Europe has given positive feedback to a proposed refrom to encourage gender parity in parliament.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to Opposition Leader Bernard Grech's reaction to the government's budget.