The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that a Planning Authority decision on a controversial application to convert the ruins of a Qala countryside room into a villa has been postponed while the developers submit a new proposal.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a commitment by the rector of the University of Malta not to have a repeat of the protest censorship seen on campus on Monday.

The Malta Independent reports how the chief justice yesterday told the media that if they wanted to know the opinions of the members of the judiciary, they had to wait for their retirement. It also reports on plans to turn Palazzo Spinola into a community centre.

MaltaToday reports how the prime minister said that it was 'stupid' to have stopped activists protesting at the university.

L-orizzont gives prominence to the meeting in Malta of the Delta Summit of the digital industry.

In-Nazzjon, quoting the PN, says Malta needs to strengthen the link between the education sector and industry.