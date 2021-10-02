These are the leading stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with reports that Mater Dei is beset with delays for breast cancer surgery, with patients and advocacy groups expressing serious concerns about the delays.

The newspaper also leads with a proposal by the prime minister to discuss the introduction of technocrats into government and full-time MPs for parliament.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to calls by the archbishop for the judiciary to continue to serve as an “uncomfortable presence” for criminals and those acting with impunity.

The newspaper also reports that a 9.5km underground tunnel that will transport water from Pembroke to Ta’ Qali is nearing completion.

L-Orizzont leads with chief justice Mark Chetcuti’s speech to inaugurate the new forensic year, in which he argued that the media should not be used to apply pressure to judges and magistrates.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech’s speech to a youth parliament, in which he urged young people to “be ambitious”.