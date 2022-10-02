The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says evidence of potential corruption in a €40 million Marsa flyover contract has attracted the attention of EU anti-fraud prosecutors.

In another story, the newspaper says the health authorities are bracing for what could be a severe outbreak of influenza in the coming months, with doctors already reporting more patients than usual at the tail end of summer.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the Office of the Commissioner for Children saying that the legal age of marriage should be raised to 18.

Malta Today says that Air Malta redundancies could near €60 million for 345 employees.

Illum leads with a survey on mental health.

It-Torċa says Malta has condemned all illegal referendums in Ukrainian regions.

Il-Mument promotes its national protest against a lower quality of life being organised by the Nationalist Party later in the day.

Kullħadd says buses are now free of charge for resident holders of Tallinja card.